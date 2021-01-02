Hoping Saturday will be a better day for our ACC Football Teams:Friday was not Friendly, as both Clemson and Notre Dame got smoked/stomped!!!(Hoping N.C. State and North Carolina can save the day on Saturday)

Friday/New Years Day football finals were not friendly for our ACC teams….

We got flat-out smoked/stomped!!!

Ohio State dismantled Clemson, 49-28, as Ohio State QB Justin Fields threw for 6 TD’s against the Clemson Tigers’ defense…

OSU(7-0)/Clemson(10-2)

Alabama ripped Notre Dame, 31-14….

Alabama(12-0)/ND(10-2)

++++++++++Look at these Alabama numbers…..++++++++++

Mac Jones ALA 25-30 passing, 297 YDS, 4 TD’s

Najee Harris ALA 15 CAR, 125 YDS rushing…

DeVonta Smith ALA 7 Receptions, 130 YDS, 3 TD’s

On Saturday and let’s hope that N.C. State and North Carolina can get out there and find the ACC a couple of wins….

Jan. 2

***********TaxSlayer Gator Bowl**********

No. 23 NC State(8-3) vs. Kentucky(4-6)

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

12 p.m. | ESPN

**********Capital One Orange Bowl**********

No. 5 Texas A&M(8-1) vs. No. 13 North Carolina(8-3)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. | ESPN

Also…..

Outback Bowl

No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. | ABC

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. | ESPN