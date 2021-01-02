Hoping Saturday will be a better day for our ACC Football Teams:Friday was not Friendly, as both Clemson and Notre Dame got smoked/stomped!!!(Hoping N.C. State and North Carolina can save the day on Saturday)
Friday/New Years Day football finals were not friendly for our ACC teams….
We got flat-out smoked/stomped!!!
Ohio State dismantled Clemson, 49-28, as Ohio State QB Justin Fields threw for 6 TD’s against the Clemson Tigers’ defense…
OSU(7-0)/Clemson(10-2)
Alabama ripped Notre Dame, 31-14….
Alabama(12-0)/ND(10-2)
++++++++++Look at these Alabama numbers…..++++++++++
Mac Jones ALA 25-30 passing, 297 YDS, 4 TD’s
Najee Harris ALA 15 CAR, 125 YDS rushing…
DeVonta Smith ALA 7 Receptions, 130 YDS, 3 TD’s
On Saturday and let’s hope that N.C. State and North Carolina can get out there and find the ACC a couple of wins….
Jan. 2
***********TaxSlayer Gator Bowl**********
No. 23 NC State(8-3) vs. Kentucky(4-6)
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
12 p.m. | ESPN
**********Capital One Orange Bowl**********
No. 5 Texas A&M(8-1) vs. No. 13 North Carolina(8-3)
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Also…..
Outback Bowl
No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. | ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. | ESPN
