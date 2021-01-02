Kentucky tops N.C. State in the Gator Bowl, 23-21:Wolfpack closes their season at (8-4)

Final from the Gator Bowl:

Kentucky Wildcats 23, N.C. State Wolfpack 21

N.C. State(8-4)/Kentucky(5-6)

State was within two points twice in the fourth quarter, but their game-ending on-sides kick fails, and the Pack will head back to Raleigh with a loss, to close out the 2020-2021 season….

++++++++++The ACC now stands at (0-5) in this year’s bowl season.+++++++++++

(North Carolina vs. Texas A&M is the last hope for the ACC, and that game hits on Saturday night at 8pm, on ESPN.)

**********Will the ACC get shut out this Bowl Season???***********

from www.gopack.com:

JACKSONVILLE, FLA – No. 23 NC State finished one of the most unique seasons In school history on Saturday, falling 21-23 to Kentucky in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Wolfpack finished with an 8-4 record.

Kentucky took the opening kick and drove the ball for nine minutes – finishing with a 25-yard Matt Ruffolo field goal after a big Jakeen Harris stop on third down. Just 90 seconds into the Pack’s ensuing drive, QB Bailey Hockman threw an interception to give the Wildcats the ball back at the 50, but the defense held tough, stopping Kentucky on fourth down.

After trading punts, a four-yard Chris Rodriquez touchdown run capped off a six-play, 79 yard drive. After getting the ball back, the Wolfpack moved the ball 52 yards in five minutes, but Christopher Dunn’s 40-yard FG attempt was partially blocked.

Kentucky added another field goal before the half to go up 13-0. It marked the first time all season that NC State went scoreless in a half scored in a half – the Pack came out strong in the third quarter.

NC State took the second half kickoff into Wildcat territory on an 11-play drive, but Dunn uncharacteristically missed a second FG – this one a 43-yarder. After the Pack defense forced another UK punt, the offense got it going and Hockman hit C.J. Riley for a nine-yard score and Dunn added the extra point to tighten the score at 13-7.

The defense forced punts on Kentucky’s next two possessions, before Hockman threw his second pick of the day to give the Wildcats the ball at the State 42. Seven plays later, Ruffolo added his third FG of the day – a 20-yarder.

Kentucky was called for a pair of unsportsmanlike calls on the kickoff return and after Hockman fired a 21-yard strike to Thayer Thomas, a roughing the passer call gave the Pack 1st and goal at the eight. A play later, Zonovan Knight rumbled in for a 13-yard touchdown – marking the sixth straight game that he’s hit paydirt.

The defense forced a three and out on the next UK drive, but a third Hockman pick gave the Wildcats the ball back and on the next play, the Wildcats scored again to go up 23-14.

The Wolfpack kept fighting, driving 65 yards before Jordan Houston scored from the two to bring the score to 21-23 with 1:10 remaining, but Kentucky gathered in the onsides kick to seal the win.

The Wolfpack played the game without two of its top four tacklers, as linebackers Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas were unavailable due to injury. Starting center Grant Gibson – who had not missed a single snap on offense all season – was injured on the Pack’s third quarter touchdown and did not return.