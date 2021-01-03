Eric Ebron(Smith HS) has been placed on the Pittsburgh Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 list:Ebron missing from Cleveland Brown’s game(today) and will likely miss First Round Playoff Game

Cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith High School)GA and outside linebacker Cassius Marsh have been placed on the reserve/covid-19 list, meaning they won’t play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale Sunday/today at Cleveland and likely won’t return until after the team’s playoff opener next weekend.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers announced on Saturday afternoon that they have officially placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The three players are cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron, and linebacker Cassius Marsh.

In corresponding moves, the Steelers elevated offensive tackle Anthony Coyle and wide receiver Deon Cain from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster.

Kicker Matthew Wright and tight end Kevin Rader were also elevated to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

The Steelers also announced that Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Maurkice Pouncey, Ben Roethlisberger, Chris Boswell, and Terrell Edmunds will also be out on Sunday.