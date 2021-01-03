Floyd Little, former Denver Broncos’ great running back and NFL Hall of Fame member, gone at age 78

He played for Red Miller and the Denver Broncos, and I think he also played a year or two, for John Ralston, back when he was coaching the Broncos…Back before John Elway arrived in Denver, he was known as “The Franchise” in Denver…He had guys like Craig Morton as his quarterback…He wore #44, and during a stretch of time in the early 1970’s, there was not a better running back in the game of football, and that includes O.J. Simpson….He could run like the wind, and when he hit the sidelines, he was gone, and the end zone was his last stop….

There was none better than Floyd Little when it came to running the football and now, ‘the legend’ is gone….

Floyd Little gone at age 78….RIP:Floyd Little

We talked about him last Summer here at the site, as he was dying from cancer, and now he is gone….

from www.nfl.com:

Floyd Little died Friday at the age of 78 after battling cancer since May and being placed in hospice care in November. He is survived by his wife DeBorah and three children: Marc Little, Kyra Little DaCosta and Christy Little Jones.

“Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person. Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in statement. “I was so fortunate to know Floyd and witnessed first-hand the impact he had on others. Whenever he represented the Broncos at the annual NFL Draft, others immediately sought to greet him and his genuine excitement of being with his fellow Legends and his pride and passion for the Broncos was unmistakable.”

Pro Football Hall of Fame president and COE David Baker announced that the Hall of Fame flag in Canton will be flown at half-staff in Floyd’s memory.