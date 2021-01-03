North Carolina Tar Heels lead late 27-20, but final tally shows Texas A&M taking down the Tar Heels, 41-20:Can you believe it, the ACC goes (0-6) in Bowl Games!!!!!!

Final score from the 2021 Orange Bowl:

Texas A&M Aggies 41, North Carolina Tar Heels 27

North Carolina(8-4)/Texas A&M(9-1)

North Carolina led in the fourth quarter, 27-20, but the Texas A&M Aggies posted 21 unanswered points, and Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies go on to win this football game, 41-27…..

**********Just look at these finals, and the Atlantic Coast Conference goes (0-6)…Go figure!!!!!!**********

Cheez-It Bowl

No. 21 Oklahoma State 37, No. 18 Miami 34

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

College Football Playoff semifinal

Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Kentucky 23, N.C. State 21

Capital One Orange Bowl

Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

+++++++++++++++More on the North Carolina game from www.goheels.com:

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA.—Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies (9-1), who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones at Florida State.

Achane’s go-ahead score came on a play where he darted left, nearly tripped over one of his own blockers, broke a tackle and then got loose down the sideline. The Aggies got a fourth-down stop on the ensuing possession, and Achane sealed the win on a 1-yard run with 1:34 left.

Sam Howell passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Josh Downs, for the Tar Heels (8-4). North Carolina was without leading rushers Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, leading receiver Dyami Brown and top tackler Chazz Surratt — all of whom opted out of the bowl game.++++++++++