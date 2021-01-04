Bryan Jones Named Director of Sports Information at Greensboro College

from www.greensborocollegesports.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C.—Greensboro College Director of Athletics Kim Strable named Bryan Jones as the new Director of Sports Information, effective January 1.

“We are very pleased to have attracted such a seasoned and talented sports information professional to our athletic department,” said Strable. “As a Greensboro native, Bryan is well connected in the community which will help us in exposing our brand and generating support for our 17 sport program.”

Jones is no stranger to the Greensboro College campus, having served in many game day capacities since 2017. Jones served as full-season public address announcer at football and basketball the past two seasons. He has also served clock operator, statistician, official scorer, and video stream play-by-play roles in his prior experience with the Pride.

Jones spent his early career and multiple tours of duty on the other side of West Friendly Avenue at Guilford College for a combined of 13 years. Bryan came to Guilford as a broadcaster for the men’s basketball team from 2004-2007 while an undergraduate at Elon University. His role turned into a full-time job the next semester when he was appointed as Sports Marketing Coordinator from 2007 to 2013. Jones built a corporate partnership program from scratch while being responsible for creating all physical advertising inventory for athletic events, public address announcers, broadcasting, and promotions. In 2012, long-time Sports Information Director Dave Walters added Assistant Sports Information Director duties to his role.

Jones returned to his Assistant Sports Information Director duties at Guilford February 2014. He was tasked with the design and maintenance of the 2015 football game program, marketing duties, and public address announcers until his departure in June 2017.

Currently, he serves as Public Address Announcer for UNC Greensboro men’s basketball and has announced games for six other Spartan squads on a rotating basis. Jones has served as Stats Crew Caller for the Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, since 2018. In the 2019-2020 season, Jones and his team climbed up the G League statistical accuracy standings to sixth place. This was an improvement of nine spots from 2018-2019 and a reduction of an average 6.71 errors per game. While a part of the organization, Jones has also filled in the Caller role with the Hornets and the Public Address Announcer role with the Swarm.

A multi-talented sports contractor, Jones has been a part of the game day production crew for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, class high-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, since 2015. He serves in many different roles ranging from music/audio engineer, scoreboard graphics, camera operator, and technical director. Jones also serves as back-up Public Address Announcer and Emcee for Greensboro College alum Danny “Spaz” Mackey.

Jones has spent the past five years as a Warehouse Technician and Audio/Visual Subcontractor for On Services, an audio/visual events company with an office in High Point, N.C. While at On, Jones organized the office’s inventory system and maintained a wide range of audio, video, lighting, and rigging equipment. Jones also operated equipment during several shows.

Living in Greensboro, Jones is set to be married to his fiancé Kathleen in late April.