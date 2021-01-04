College Football Letters coming today for Dudley Panthers’ Mehki Wall:Notre Dame and Penn State looking pretty good on your plate for a Monday
The letters keep rolling in for Mehki Wall, from Dudley High School…Today, the Class of 2022 member, got offers from both the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, and from the Nittany Lions of Penn State…
Mehki Wall, a WR/KR speedster, for the James B. Dudley Panthers….
Beyond Blessed and Honored to receive a few letters from @NDFootball many more to come.
#AGTG ???? pic.twitter.com/NhlJ9xRlCH
— Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) January 5, 2021
Blessed to receive some letters from @PennStateFball many more to come.#AGTG ??@CoachStubbs @DannKabalaPSU pic.twitter.com/rhePWW9MZF
— Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) January 5, 2021
