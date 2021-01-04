College Football Letters coming today for Dudley Panthers’ Mehki Wall:Notre Dame and Penn State looking pretty good on your plate for a Monday

Posted by Andy Durham on January 4, 2021

The letters keep rolling in for Mehki Wall, from Dudley High School…Today, the Class of 2022 member, got offers from both the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, and from the Nittany Lions of Penn State

Mehki Wall, a WR/KR speedster, for the James B. Dudley Panthers….

