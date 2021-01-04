Josh Prince is the new Boys Basketball Coach at Dudley High School:Dudley at Grimsley Friday and Page at Dudley Saturday of this week/Looking ahead at 2021

Checking out the info at the MaxPreps site today, and they have Josh Prince listed as the new boys basketball coach, at Dudley High School….

Coach Prince has been at Dudley for nearly ten years and he was previously the head boys JV basketball coach and an assistant coach for the boys varsity team…

The Dudley girls team will be loaded this season, the Lady Panthers, coached by Frank McNeil, should contend for the 3-A State Title…Quinzia Fulmore, Diamond Monroe, and Moriah Frazier, just a few of the key names, that will be pushing the Panthers forward….

This week you will find Dudley at Grimsley on Friday, and Page at Dudley on Saturday…

Western Guilford is at Northwest on Tuesday, and Southeast Guilford is at Northwest on Friday….

NWG girls with one of our area’s top young guards in Madison Young, and the NWG boys have a sharp-shooter in Conner Ballou…

The Northern Guilford boys look to be paced by Nolan Hodge and Jackson Helms, while the Northern girls are extremely balanced, and we do like that little freshman, Jasmine/Jazzy Harris, and we see her as major player, at NG…

Southeast Guilford will be missing Raven Preston, who moved over to the Quality Education Academy, but the SEG Falcons still have plenty of talent, and they will not be left out, when it comes to post-season play….

The Page boys will be ready to run with Jaden Ellis, Zion Conner, Josh Scovens and more, while the Eastern Guilford boys will rely on Kaydn Dawkins, Kamell Smith and others…

And speaking of Smith, MaxPreps has Andrea Bryant listed as the Smith boy’s head coach for this season…We need to be hearing from Coach Derrick Partee, or Coach Waddell about that one…

Our Guilford County teams are slated to play just 11-12 games for this regular season…

This gives you brief preview, and it is time to get the season started…..

If you have more info or questions for us, send our way, here at the site…..