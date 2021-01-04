Josh Prince is the new Boys Basketball Coach at Dudley High School:Dudley at Grimsley Friday and Page at Dudley Saturday of this week/Looking ahead at 2021
Checking out the info at the MaxPreps site today, and they have Josh Prince listed as the new boys basketball coach, at Dudley High School….
Coach Prince has been at Dudley for nearly ten years and he was previously the head boys JV basketball coach and an assistant coach for the boys varsity team…
The Dudley girls team will be loaded this season, the Lady Panthers, coached by Frank McNeil, should contend for the 3-A State Title…Quinzia Fulmore, Diamond Monroe, and Moriah Frazier, just a few of the key names, that will be pushing the Panthers forward….
This week you will find Dudley at Grimsley on Friday, and Page at Dudley on Saturday…
Western Guilford is at Northwest on Tuesday, and Southeast Guilford is at Northwest on Friday….
NWG girls with one of our area’s top young guards in Madison Young, and the NWG boys have a sharp-shooter in Conner Ballou…
The Northern Guilford boys look to be paced by Nolan Hodge and Jackson Helms, while the Northern girls are extremely balanced, and we do like that little freshman, Jasmine/Jazzy Harris, and we see her as major player, at NG…
Southeast Guilford will be missing Raven Preston, who moved over to the Quality Education Academy, but the SEG Falcons still have plenty of talent, and they will not be left out, when it comes to post-season play….
The Page boys will be ready to run with Jaden Ellis, Zion Conner, Josh Scovens and more, while the Eastern Guilford boys will rely on Kaydn Dawkins, Kamell Smith and others…
And speaking of Smith, MaxPreps has Andrea Bryant listed as the Smith boy’s head coach for this season…We need to be hearing from Coach Derrick Partee, or Coach Waddell about that one…
Our Guilford County teams are slated to play just 11-12 games for this regular season…
This gives you brief preview, and it is time to get the season started…..
If you have more info or questions for us, send our way, here at the site…..
Guilford ?? said,
At what point will Guilford County admit that they can not enforce their rules and allow ALL of the kids to go where they want. As it is now, you are just rewarding the kids that have the most unethical parents that are willing to lie and forge documents. Just let them go where they want if you cant enforce it otherwise.
Andy Durham said,
The students transferring has not been too severe…
There will be a handful every season…
The result is, you can go from having a boatload of talent one year/season, and the next year, your cupboard can be bare….
(When you have the players, you feel like you have it made, and then when they leave, you feel like you have been burned/betrayed.)
**********Sometimes you have the players/talent and you never get to use them/play them, you look up, and they are already gone….**********
You have to be prepared for it, and it comes in cycles, it does not run in droves….
We have seen a lot of phases of it over the years….
It has pretty much happened at every school, one time or another…..No need to re-live it, but the need is, “be ready for it”……
Andy Durham said,
The transfers won’t be as noticeable in basketball, as they will be in football this season…
We will do a full football transfer portal report in late-January/early February……
