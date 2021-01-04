More Radio News:Curtis Media sells 1320 WCOG(New group now owns 1320/1470 and 980 AM)
Curtis Media sells 1320 WCOG and the CP for 104.9 W285GA Greensboro NC to Winston-Salem-Greensboro Broadcasting Company…..
The group is led by Richard A. Miller, who is the majority owner of Oldies 980 WTOB Winston-Salem and agreed to purchase 1470 WWBG Greensboro earlier this month. WCOG currently simulcasts Sports 600 WSJS Winston-Salem.
(I have been standing around here listening to the Charlotte Hornets on WCOG’s FM translator, 93.7 tonight…But, the Miller group bought/purchased the 104.9 FM translator instead, and it has a much weaker signal than 93.7….They do have the CP/Construction Permit to do some work on 104.9, so maybe they can improve that signal.)
$$$$$ Purchase for 1320 WCOG, $160,000…..Purchase price for 1470 WWBG, $85,000…..$$$$$
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.