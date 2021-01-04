More Radio News:Curtis Media sells 1320 WCOG(New group now owns 1320/1470 and 980 AM)

Curtis Media sells 1320 WCOG and the CP for 104.9 W285GA Greensboro NC to Winston-Salem-Greensboro Broadcasting Company…..

The group is led by Richard A. Miller, who is the majority owner of Oldies 980 WTOB Winston-Salem and agreed to purchase 1470 WWBG Greensboro earlier this month. WCOG currently simulcasts Sports 600 WSJS Winston-Salem.

(I have been standing around here listening to the Charlotte Hornets on WCOG’s FM translator, 93.7 tonight…But, the Miller group bought/purchased the 104.9 FM translator instead, and it has a much weaker signal than 93.7….They do have the CP/Construction Permit to do some work on 104.9, so maybe they can improve that signal.)

$$$$$ Purchase for 1320 WCOG, $160,000…..Purchase price for 1470 WWBG, $85,000…..$$$$$