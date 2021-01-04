N.C. A&T Aggies Men’s Basketball tops S.C. State Bulldogs for back-to-back victories over the ‘Dogs:Kam Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) with 10 pts., 4 rebounds and 4 assists for Aggies

from www.ncataggies.com:

Aggies Improve to 2-0 With Win Over SCSU

The Aggies were 25-for-33 from the free throw line

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – North Carolina A&T defeated the S.C. State Bulldogs, 73-66, on Sunday evening in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) men’s basketball action at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said head coach Will Jones. “This schedule presents some challenges that haven’t been seen in college basketball. To come on the road and get two will prove to be valuable down the stretch.”

It was a four-point game, 61-57, with just over a minute left. The Bulldogs (0-12, 0-2 MEAC) tried to finish off the comeback but could not because the Aggies (5-9, 2-0 MEAC) shot 12-for-14 (.857) from the free throw line in the final 74 seconds of the game to ice the victory.

“Player of the game for me is Tyrone Lyons,” said Jones. “His energy is what got the Aggies going in the second half.”

Lyons had six points, seven rebounds and two assists for the game. Junior guard Blake Harris had a team-high 17. Harris also shot 9-for-10 on free throws in the final minutes and scored 14 points in the last three minutes of the game.

Senior guard Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) was the other Aggie in double-figures with his 10 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals.

In the first half, the Aggies fell behind 12-2 due to five points from Bulldog sophomore guard Rahsaan Edwards. SCSU held their largest lead of the game at 13, 34-21, with just under three minutes left in the half.

N.C. A&T got things going with a 6-0 run to cut the Bulldogs lead to seven with 2:37 remaining in the first half. Two minutes later, Harris scored to get the Aggies to within 38-32. Two Latavian Lawrence free throws gave SCSU a 40-32 halftime lead.

The Aggies rifled off a 10-0 run to start the second half to take a 42-40 lead. Both teams traded blows as there were six ties and three lead changes.

The final lead change came when Langley diced down the lane for a layup to give the Aggies a 59-57 advantage with 2:30 remaining. Langley then found an open Harris for a jump shot to extend the Aggies lead to 61-57.

SCSU had three players each score a team-high 12 points in freshmen Themus Fulks and Lawrence and sophomore Omar Croskey. The Bulldogs outrebounded N.C. A&T, 41-32, but the Aggies made 25 free throws to SCSU’s 14.

The Aggies will enjoy a two-week break before they welcome Florida A&M to #ClubCorbett 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, and 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17 in their conference home opener.