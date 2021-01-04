Northwest Guilford sets the standard, as Vikings drop Ardrey Kell today in three straight sets at NWGHS:Vikings now (12-1) on the season!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on January 4, 2021 at 8:07 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

The Northwest Guilford Vikings are now (12-1) on the season, after today’s non-conference victory over the Ardrey Kell Knights, from Charlotte…NWG, coached by Nancy Everett, are the Metro 4-A Conference leaders, and are now preparing for the Metro 4-A Conference tournament, which begins later this week….Ardrey Kell is now (11-2) on the season…Some of the NCHSAA polls had NWG ranked #12 and Ardrey Kell ranked #7 in the state-wide volleyball polls, going into today’s match at NWGHS….

3-0 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Ardrey Kell
RESULT
Win

Played on 1/4/2021 4:00 PM

	        S1	S2	S3	Wins
Ardrey Kell	20	23	17	0
NWGHS	        25	25	25	3
The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team won Monday's home non-conference match against Ardrey Kell (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-0.

