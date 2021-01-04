Northwest Guilford sets the standard, as Vikings drop Ardrey Kell today in three straight sets at NWGHS:Vikings now (12-1) on the season!!!
The Northwest Guilford Vikings are now (12-1) on the season, after today’s non-conference victory over the Ardrey Kell Knights, from Charlotte…NWG, coached by Nancy Everett, are the Metro 4-A Conference leaders, and are now preparing for the Metro 4-A Conference tournament, which begins later this week….Ardrey Kell is now (11-2) on the season…Some of the NCHSAA polls had NWG ranked #12 and Ardrey Kell ranked #7 in the state-wide volleyball polls, going into today’s match at NWGHS….
3-0 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Ardrey Kell
RESULT
Win
Played on 1/4/2021 4:00 PM
S1 S2 S3 Wins Ardrey Kell 20 23 17 0 NWGHS 25 25 25 3 The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team won Monday's home non-conference match against Ardrey Kell (Charlotte, NC) by a score of 3-0.
