Page Men’s Cross Country takes Metro 4-A Conference Championship:Ethan Long takes the Individual Honors

Posted by Andy Durham on January 4, 2021 at 9:13 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Page Pirates are the Men’s Metro 4-A Cross Country Champions!!!!!

The Pirates’ Ethan Long takes the men’s individual title….

