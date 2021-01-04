Page Men’s Cross Country takes Metro 4-A Conference Championship:Ethan Long takes the Individual Honors
Page Pirates are the Men’s Metro 4-A Cross Country Champions!!!!!
The Pirates’ Ethan Long takes the men’s individual title….
Boys conference champions!! 6 all-conference athletes.
Girls were 3rd place with 2 individual qualifiers and 5 all conference athletes.
Ethan Long is the boys conference champion! Good day to be a Pirate. #dreambig
— PagePiratesRunning (@PageRunning) January 4, 2021
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.