Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 1/5-1/8/2021:Basketball Season begins on Wednesday

Posted by Andy Durham on January 4, 2021 at 12:01 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

01/05/21 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
01/05/21 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School

01/06/21 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
01/06/21 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
01/06/21 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro High School

01/07/21 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Southwestern Randolph High
01/07/21 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High

01/08/21 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
01/08/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
01/08/21 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top