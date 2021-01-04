Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 1/5-1/8/2021:Basketball Season begins on Wednesday
01/05/21 Tuesday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Walter M. Williams High School
01/05/21 Tuesday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Walter M. Williams High School
01/06/21 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Asheboro High School
01/06/21 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Asheboro High School
01/06/21 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Asheboro High School
01/07/21 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Southwestern Randolph High
01/07/21 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
01/08/21 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
01/08/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
01/08/21 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
