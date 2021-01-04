The NFL Sunday Scoreboard for 1/3/2021

NFL Sunday Finals:

New Orleans 33, Carolina Panthers 7

Saints make the playoffs and the Panthers finish at (5-11)…

Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22

Cleveland in the playoffs for the first time in 18 years…Browns and Steelers both make the playoffs…

Washington 20, Philadelphia 14

Washington finishes at (7-9), wins the NFC East, and the WFT makes the playoffs…

Green Bay 35, Chicago 16

The Packers are the #1 team in the NFC, and Aaron Rogers is set to be your MVP…Bears sneak into the playoffs….

Buffalo 56, Miami 26

Buffalo Bills #2 seed in the AFC for the playoffs…

Indianapolis 28, Jacksonville 14

The Colts make the playoffs…

LA Rams 18, Arizona 7

The Rams led by QB John Wolford qualify for the playoffs….

Baltimore 38, Cincinnati 3

Ravens make the playoffs…

LA Chargers 38, Kansas City 21

KC is in the playoffs, as the AFC #1 seed….

Seattle 26, San Francisco 23

Seattle is in the playoffs…

Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27

Bucs in the playoffs for the first time in several years….

Tennessee 41, Houston 38

The Titans make the playoffs and RB Derrick Henry rushes for 2,000 yards on the season….

Las Vegas 32, Denver 31

Minnesota 37, Detroit 35

NY Giants 23, Dallas 19

New England 28, NY Jets 14