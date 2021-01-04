Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) looking to build a bond with N.C. State Football/Also receiving an Offer from Wake Forest
Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford High School:
It may be early in his recruitment, but 4-star in-state LB Xavier Simmons is already building strong relationships with NC State coaches and hopes to visit soon.
Xavier Simmons:Class of ‘22 star LB/ATH nwghs Metro 4A All Conference|6’3 215lbs
Blessed to receive an offer from Wake Forest University!!? @WakeFB @coachgregjones @CoachClawson @nwestfootball pic.twitter.com/E1U4MwVxRo
— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) January 2, 2021
