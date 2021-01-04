Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) looking to build a bond with N.C. State Football/Also receiving an Offer from Wake Forest

Posted by Andy Durham on January 4, 2021

Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford High School:

It may be early in his recruitment, but 4-star in-state LB Xavier Simmons is already building strong relationships with NC State coaches and hopes to visit soon.

Xavier Simmons:Class of ‘22 star LB/ATH nwghs Metro 4A All Conference|6’3 215lbs

