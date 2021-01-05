CAA Announces Postponement of Elon Women’s Basketball Games Against Towson
ELON, N.C. – The Colonial Athletic Association has announced that the upcoming women’s basketball games between Elon and Towson scheduled for Jan. 9 and 10 have been postponed due to a positive CoVID-19 case within the Tigers’ program.
The Phoenix will now have a week break before it returns to Schar Center to host James Madison on Jan. 16-17.
A decision on rescheduling the Elon/Towson games will be made at a later date. Please continue to check elonphoenix.com for additional updates.
