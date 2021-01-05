Game Report on Northern Guilford-Rockingham County Boys Basketball:Helms and Hodge hit for 20 points, plus Griffith and Elliot also in double-digits
Varsity Boys Basketball
Final Score:Northern Guilford 94, Rockingham County 39
Northern: 30,26,26,12=94 Rockingham: 9,11,17, 2=39
Northern
J Helms: 23
N Hodge: 20
O Griffith: 14
M Elliot: 14
B Evans: 5
N Whitley: 4
K Ryan: 4
L Tabler: 4
V Bolyard: 3
B Vail: 2
S Wenger: 1
Rockingham
J Compton: 20
L Smith: 8
C Jones: 7
C Doss: 2
C Smith: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball…..
