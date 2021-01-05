Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-The Burlington School/TBS Boys Basketball
This was a very good game up to halftime but TBS used a 23-10 3rd quarter to propel them to a non conference win at SLA. TJ Corbin leads the Knights with 26 points on 5-3 pointers. Joshua Johnson chips in 13 in the loss.
JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 19 12 23 18 72 SHINING LIGHT 13 19 10 16 58
THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL – AJ MCLARY 23, MYLES HOOKER 16, ANDREW SCHRAGE 12, JJ WOOD 11, WAGNER MORRISETTE 10
SHINING LIGHT (4-4/1-0) – T.J. CORBIN 26, JOSHUA JOHNSON 13, NATHAN CARR 9, CAYDEN MARTIN 5, JOSH MEBANE 2, JACQUES DALTON 2, TOBIUS BAKER 1
The varsity game seemed to be closer than the score shows. TBS pulls away in the 4th for a 79-59 win. Nasir Gibbs has a game high 24 with 5 three pointers. Canon Roberts & Nathan Carr each add 11 points.
BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL 20 18 23 18 79 SHINING LIGHT 11 19 22 7 59
THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL – ZION WALKER 15, JAVEL POWELL 14, KULUEL MADING 12, RYAN ROBERTS 12, ZAY ESCOBAR 12, KOBE GEORGE 11, SHANE PETERSON 3
SHINING LIGHT (2-6/1-0) – NASIR GIBBS 24, CANON ROBERTS 11, NATHAN CARR 11, WILL RHODES 8, EVAN BYNUM 5
Courtesy of Danny Robinson
Assistant Principal
Athletic Director
Shining Light Academy
