Game Report on WS Reagan-Mount Airy Boys Basketball

Final from Pfafftown:Mount Airy 55, WS Reagan 43

MOUNT AIRY -- 20-11-10-14 -- 55 REAGAN -- 6-11-10-14 -- 43

MOUNT AIRY (55) Peyton Harmon 15, Caden Fitzgibbon 13, Sizemore 9, Routh 8, Stroup 3, Joyce 3, Mason 2, Poindexter 2.

REAGAN (43) Jalil Rogers 17, O.Koivisto 9, Hill 8, Fagan 4, George 2, Corbin 2, Joines 1.

Visiting Mount Airy scored 20 of the game’s first 24 points with a blistering shooting exhibition that set the tone in a 55-43 win over Reagan at the Raiders’ gym in Pfafftown Monday night.

Behind the slashing drives of Caden Fitzgibbons & floor play of point guard Brook÷ Sizemore, the Granite Bears sprinted to an early advantage that endured throughout the 2021 opener for both schools.

The Raiders, who cut the margin to seven points twice in the second half, played the visitors even over the game’s final 24 minutes. But Reagan’s sluggish start doomed them in the initial start as head coach for Adam Muse.

Sophomore Jalil Rogers led all scorers with 17 points for Reagan and senior PG Owen Koivisto added 9. But the Bears’ inside duo of Peyton Harmon & Fitzgibbons scored 15 & 13, respectively, and grabbed a game-high seven rebounds each as the winners earned a decisive 41-30 advantage on the boards.

Senior Weston George grabbed six rebounds for the Raiders, who return to the court next Wednesday night at home against RJ Reynolds in the Central Piedmont Conference opener for Reagan.

Courtesy of Coach Bill Armour