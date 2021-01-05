High School Basketball Tonight for 1/5/2021:This is the night that the Guilford County Schools get running!!!!!
Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm
Southwest Guilford at High Point Central…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm
Northern Guilford at Rockingham County…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm
Western Alamance at Northeast Guilford…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm
West Forsyth at Ragsdale…Girls at 5/Boys at 6:30pm
High Point Andrews at Jordan Matthews…Girls at 4:30/Boys at 6pm
Greensboro Day at Forsyth Country Day School…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm
Gospel Light Christian at Vandalia Christian…Girls at 5:30/Boys at 7pm
(Game listings coming in from MaxPreps.com.)
**********East Forsyth Basketball**********
Our game vs Bishop McGuiness that was scheduled for this evening has been postponed.
NW said,
Will Northwest live stream the games tonight?
