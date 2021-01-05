HS Hoops for 1/5/2021:Details on Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford Boys and Girls and more scores coming in(Reidsville’s Breon Pass hits 44 points on Tuesday night)

More scores and see details on NWG-WG boys and girls below…

Northern Guilford boys 94, Rockingham County 39

NG Leading Scorers:

Jackson Helms 23

Nolan Hodge 20

Oowen Griffith 14

Manny Elliott 14

NG(1-0)/ROCK(0-1)

Northern Guilford girls 49, Rockingham County 43

NG(1-0)/ROCK(0-1)

Greensboro Day School boys 54, Forsyth Country Day 40

GDS(11-4)

Forsyth Country Day girls 41, Greensboro Day School 36

GDS(2-3)

Final: Girls’ Varsity Basketball

Ragsdale – 54, West Forsyth – 49

Half time score: West Forsyth – 25 Ragsdale – 25

Scoring: West Forsyth:S Baskerville 31 pts, C Johnson 8, A Gary 4, A Hunter 4, B Shillito 4

Ragsdale K Maros 18 pts, M Patrick 11, C Atwater 9, V Boddie 8, M Simmons 6, A Bradford 2

Reidsville boys 99 Shining Light Academy 84

Breon Pass with 44 points for the Reidsville Rams

WS Reynolds boys 54, Mt Tabor 51

Boys:

Final:Northwest Guilford 64, Western Guilford 43

NWG(1-0)/WG(0-1)

NWG leaders:Kawelic with 15 points, and Harbaugh with 10 points…Ballou with 9, Watkins with 9, Cross with 7 and Hartzell with 6 points…Godfrey with 3 points, Eller had points for NWG…

Neeley with 15 and Dalton with 14 point to lead WG…..Pointer had 6 pts., Scott had 2 points for WG…

*****Watkins did a lot of the dirty work tonight for NWG, he was a blue-collar worker…Conner Ballou made the wildest shot of the night for either team….He did some kind of flip shot, from just inside the three-point line, and the refs had to get together to talk about this one…The freshman Jaylen Cross was impressive for NWG….

Next Up:Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford on Friday night

End of 3rd Q:

Northwest Guilford 49, Western Guilford 25

Halftime:

Northwest Guilford 38, Western Guilford 11

12 points for Kawelic and 7 points for Watkins to lead NWG into the half….

End of 1st Q:

Northwest Guilford 22, Western Guilford 6

Hartzell and Kawleic with 6 points each for NWG…

Girls

Final:

Northwest Guilford 54, Western Guilford 21

NWG(1-0)/WG(0-1)

Riddles with 15, Young 11 and Murray with 10 points to lead the NWG Vikings…Moesbacher with 7 points, Snyder with 4 pts., Parker with 3 pts., Greene and Varadi with 2 pts. each….

Butler led WG with 8 pts., Oliver had 6, Nolan had 4, Courtland had 2 pts. and Shealey had 1 point for Western….

Northwest Guilford head coach Haley Hackett said her team has some big shoes to fill after losing seniors Reagan Kargo, Thalia Carter, Megan Harkey and Hannah Baker to graduation…Coach Hackett said that seniors like Shaneae Riddles and Jadyn Murray both have to be ready to fill those senior shoes….Both Riddles and Murray got off to a slow start on Tuesday night, but once they found their rhythm they were ready to go…Murray is very strong inside in the lane, and Riddles can kill you, with her outside shot…Riddles has range, and she just has to be ready to keep on taking her shots, until they start falling…Take shots/Make Shots, that has to be the motto for Riddles…Murray has a very nice turn-around shot in the lane, and she can also go with a little hook shot, if she can get enough space…

The future is unlimited for NWG’s two young guards, Moesbacher and Madison Young….Both of them will be hard to contain, as they get older and gain more experience….They have already shown Coach Hackett a 180 degree turn-around, since they first joined the varsity…

Next Up:Southeast Guilford at Northwest Guilford on Friday night….

End of 3rd Q:

NWG 42, Western 17

Halftime:

NWG 28, Western Guilford 11

End of 1st Q:

NWG 12, Western 5