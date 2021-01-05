Near-Perfect Performance by Pack player Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford HS) on Sunday, as N.C. State Wolfpack(10-0) stops Boston College in Reynolds, 76-57

#3 Wolfpack Takes Care of Boston College, Wins 76-57

NC State becomes one of two teams in the nation to reach 10 victories this season

**********Elissa Cunane(Northern Guilford High School) led the way with a season-high 24 points in what was her third 20+ point performance of the year. The junior went a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, a success rate that ranks as the best single-game shooting performance by a Wolfpack player in Reynolds Coliseum and is among the best shooting outings in program history. Cunane added eight rebounds, a career-high three steals and two blocks to her stellar afternoon.

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH – The Wolfpack’s unbeaten start to the season continued as NC State women’s basketball picked up another double-digit victory over a conference foe, this time defeating Boston College 76-57 inside Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

NC State’s record now stands at a perfect 10-0 and 5-0 in league play. The Pack is one of just two teams in the nation (Texas A&M) to reach 10 wins on the 2020-21 campaign thus far, and it is the squad’s third year in a row winning its first 10 outings.

Raina Perez put up 16 points and finished just one assist shy of her first double-double as a member of the Pack. The graduate guard’s nine assists marked the most for an NC State player in a single game since Kaila Ealey dished out nine at Old Dominion on Nov. 20, 2017.

Jakia Brown-Turner (13 points) and Jada Boyd (10 points) also found double figures.

NC State shot a collective 30-of-56 (.536) from the field and assisted on 17 of those made baskets. The team racked up 44 points in the paint and capitalized on Boston College’s 15 turnovers with 21 points off of those mishandles.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolfpack limited the Eagles to under 27 percent shooting in each of the game’s final three quarters. Boston College finished with a 29.9 percent mark from the floor at the end of the game.

NC State once again never trailed and led for 37:30 of the outing. After a tight opening period, a Boston College field goal drought late in the second quarter sent the Pack to the break with its narrowest halftime lead in conference play (38-29), but NC State put together a solid third quarter to build up a double-figure lead that it would not relinquish in the final 20 minutes.

The Pack scored the first six points of the second half and went on to shoot 62.5 percent (10-of-17) in the third quarter. Boston College pressed but was unable to get any closer than 12 points in the second half.

Three Eagles scored in double figures – Taylor Soul (14 points), Cameron Swartz (14 points) and Ally VanTimmeren (10 points).

NC State hits the road for back-to-back games beginning on Thursday, Jan. 7 when it visits Virginia Tech. Tip-off from the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks.