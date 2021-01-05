Urban Meyer ready to make $12 million a year to coach in NFL

from Erin Walsh, www.yardbarker.com:/YardBarker.com……

Report: Urban Meyer looking for $12 million per year to coach in NFL

It has been reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job will go to Urban Meyer if he wants it. However, the Jags will have to pay up in order to bring him on board for the 2021 season and beyond.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer is looking to be paid $12 million per year to coach at the NFL level. Florio adds that’s not a crazy number “given the manner in which the market is going.”

For comparison, here is a list of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches in 2020:

1)Bill Belichick, $12 million

2)Pete Carroll, $11 million

3)Jon Gruden, $10 million

4)Sean Payton, $9.8 million

5)Jon Harbaugh, $9 million

