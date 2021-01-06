Coach Lee Reavis reviews Tuesday night’s Northwest Guilford Vikings win over the Western Guilford Hornets

from Tuesday night/last night:

Northwest Guilford boys 64, Western Guilford 43

NWG(1-0)/WG(0-1)

We have the review on the NWG win, coming in from Northwest Guilford head coach Lee Reavis…

The Lee Reavis’ Review, from our talk with Coach Reavis this afternoon..

“Overall our team shared the ball well, and I was very pleased with our energy and effort….Overall, I thought we did a great job last night.

I just hope we can find some consistency…Our game vs. Southeast Guilford, planned for Friday, has been postponed…And we are limited to only playing two games a week”…..

About how his players played vs. Western Guilford???

Jake Kawalec:It’s about time…It is his time to get it done..He’s got it now…Jake is a senior, and his confidence is up…He can help us in many ways and he can score all kinds of ways..He is an excellent shooter…

Drew Watkins:He is the “Glue Guy”…He made good decisions and he is able to get us great shots…He can score from all over the place…

Conner Ballou:Handled the ball well vs. WG, and he got us in our offense…Good leader and he looked for his teammates…Like a lot of our kids, he can score from just about any place on the court…

Jackson Hartzell:Came in last night, with guns loaded…Not a streak shooter, he can just plain flat out shoot the basketball, and he has good court awareness…He knows his spots on the court and knows how to get open….

Wyatt Harbaugh:Last night was his first game since maybe back in the 7th grade…He has been injured, but now he is healthy, and he is figuring it out…

Jackson Godfrey:One of four freshmen on the team,(Godfrey, Cross, Cloud and Tanner Ballou) and Coach Reavis says, “I see a lot of Coach Reavis, in Godfrey…He is not afraid of contact, and he makes some great kick-out passes”…

Jaylen Cross:On defense last night, he was excellent…He got several deflections and made some real nice steals on defense…His offense will come, he just has to remain humble and let the offensive game come to him…

Aidan Eller:He is just going to have to get settled in, and get used to everything we are doing…He can shoot the eyes out of the basketball…

Trenton Cloud:Cloud came in with a Jaylen Cross-like role…He is a very good rebounder, and with the number of shots that our team gets, he will be able to make sure, that we get those second and third chance shots..He can keep the ball alive for us, on the offensive end…

We asked Coach Reavis about the guys that scored last night…We could not talk to Coach Reavis last night, due to the COVID restrictions…We called and talked to him on the phone today…

++++++++++Another interesting note about last night’s game…NO jump ball to begin the game, due to COVID restrictions, and not any jump balls at all during the contest….++++++++++

(Currently, the Jump Ball is not a part of the game.)