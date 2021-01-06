Game Report on North Davidson-Mt. Airy Boys Basketball:Dalton and Jenkins give Knights the Boost they need to win Big over Bears

Final:North Davidson boys 81, Mt. Airy 54

Box Score:

Mt. Airy                8  9  19  18    54
North Davidson          17 21 26  17    81

Records:
Mt. Airy 1-1 (0-0) Northwest 1A Conference
North Davidson 1-0 (0-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Scoring Breakdown:
Mt. Airy Scoring:
Caden Fitzgibbons 14
Routh 9
Mason 8
Stroup 8
Sizemore 7
Deaton 4
Taylor 3
Joyce 1

North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton 28
Tedric Jenkins 24
Travarius Moore 11
McNeair 7
Everhart 7
Jones 2
Bryant 2

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School

