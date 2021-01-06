Game Report on North Davidson-Mt. Airy Boys Basketball:Dalton and Jenkins give Knights the Boost they need to win Big over Bears
Final:North Davidson boys 81, Mt. Airy 54
Box Score:
Mt. Airy 8 9 19 18 54 North Davidson 17 21 26 17 81
Records:
Mt. Airy 1-1 (0-0) Northwest 1A Conference
North Davidson 1-0 (0-0) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Scoring Breakdown:
Mt. Airy Scoring:
Caden Fitzgibbons 14
Routh 9
Mason 8
Stroup 8
Sizemore 7
Deaton 4
Taylor 3
Joyce 1
North Davidson Scoring:
Jamarien Dalton 28
Tedric Jenkins 24
Travarius Moore 11
McNeair 7
Everhart 7
Jones 2
Bryant 2
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Head Men’s Tennis Coach
North Davidson High School
