Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Reidsville Rams Boys Basketball:Nasir Gibbs/Will Rhodes combo not enough to stop Breon Pass and his Rams, from Reidsville HS

Shining Light jumps out right away and cruises into halftime with a 17 point lead. That is quickly erased with a 22-7 third quarter from Reidsville High School led by Vincent Masson’s 12 third quarter points. The Knights hang on and put the Rams away in the end for a non conference win. The Knights were led by Nathan Carr’s 22 points. T.J. Corbin added 16 and Cayden Martin chips in 12 points respectively.

JV BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL REIDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 11 11 22 17 61 SHINING LIGHT 22 17 7 21 67

REIDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL – VINCENT MASSON 23, QUE’SHYNE FLIPPEN 10, JERRELL WILSON 9, AIDEN MANSFIELD 5, NASHAWN PRICE 5, JD McCAIN 3, DAMIEN SMITH 3, JORDAN HAMPTON 3

SHINING LIGHT (5-4/1-0) – NATHAN CARR 22, T.J. CORBIN 16, CAYDEN MARTIN 12, JACQUES DALTON 8, JOSHUA JOHNSON 6, JOSH MEBANE 3

In the varsity boys game the Rams pull out a high scoring affair 99-84. Reidsville led by their all star and NC State commit with 42 points. This was a very intense back and forth game through 3 1/2 quarters. The Knights were then plagued by a foul, technical, and a couple turnovers in an 8-0 run to separate. The Knights couldn’t quite get it back after that. Leading the Knights in scoring was Will Rhodes with 32 and teammate Nasir Gibbs added 29 points.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL REIDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 21 21 28 29 99 SHINING LIGHT 23 12 24 25 84

REIDSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL – BREON PASS 42, CAM PEOPLES 12, YOSHUA COURTS 10, TALLIS LESTER 8, ERIC NEAL 8, STEVIAN HARRSION 7, CARTER WILSON 6, ALJARIQ LEE 4, AMARI BADGETT 2

SHINING LIGHT (2-7/1-0) – WILL RHODES 32, NASIR GIBBS 29, CANON ROBERTS 8, EVAN BYNUM 7, NATHAN CARR 3, JOSHUA MEBANE 2, CAYDEN MARTIN 1

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy