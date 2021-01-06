Game Report: Ragsdale vs. West Forsyth Girl’s Basketball
FINAL
West Forsyth – 49
Ragsdale – 54
West Forsyth:
S Baskerville 31 pts
C Johnson 8
A Gary 4
A Hunter 4
B Shillit0 4
Ragsdale:
K Maros 18 pts
M Patrick 11
C Atwater 9
V Boddie 8
M Simmons 6
A Bradford 2
Submitted by
Coach Cliff Jackson
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.