High School Basketball Tonight for 1/6/2021
Limited schedule tonight, but here is what we have for you…
Southwest Guilford at High Point Central…Girls at 6/Boys at 7:30pm
East Davidson at Southern Guilford girls at 6/boys at 7:30pm
Last night was supposed to be the 1st game day of the season! Had a change in plans…season gets started TONIGHT vs. @SWGuilfordMBB #bisonpride #hornsup pic.twitter.com/kZP5Cqrbwn
— High Point Central HS Boys Basketball (@hpcbisonbball) January 6, 2021
