N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman has hit the Transfer Portal

Posted by Andy Durham on January 6, 2021 at 11:43 am under College | Be the First to Comment

N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman has hit the Transfer Portal….Info below, says it all….

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top