N.C. State Wolfpack falls to the Clemson Tigers in OT:Cam Hayes(Greensboro Day School) vs. John Newman III(Greensboro Day School) and Shakeel Moore(Piedmont Classical School) has a big night for Pack

Pack Falls to 19th-Ranked Clemson in Overtime

D.J. Funderburk leads NC State with 20 points

CLEMSON, SC – The NC State men’s basketball team led for a majority of the game, but couldn’t close out 19th-ranked Clemson in regulation and the Tigers landed the knock out punch in overtime to win, 74-70, inside Littlejohn Coliseum.

NC State falls to 6-2, 2-1 in the ACC while Clemson improves to 9-1, 3-1 in the ACC.

D.J. Funderburk led the Pack with 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 9-of-9 shooting from the foul line. The Cleveland, Ohio native scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and overtime.

Devon Daniels posted his sixth career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Shakeel Moore(Piedmont Classical School) added 7 points and a career-high 10 rebounds while also tying his career-high with three assists.

NC State led for 35:14 in the game and only trailed for 5:09.

The Pack shot 55.6 percent in the first half, including 60 percent (6-of-10) from three-point range to take a 39-32 lead into the break.

NC State could not replicate its first half shooting numbers in the second half, shooting just 26.1 and going the final 7:39 of regulation without a field goal, but never gave up the lead. Clemson finally tied it at 62 on a three-pointer by Nick Honor with 38 seconds left in regulation.

After an NC State turnover, Clemson had an opportunity to win in regulation, but Moore blocked Honor’s shot and the game went to overtime tied at 62.

Clemson scored the first bucket of overtime to take a 64-62 lead. It was the Tigers’ first lead since it was 8-7 with 16:12 to go in the first half.

Funderburk put the Pack back in front, 67-66, with a three-pointer, but back-to-back baskets by Clemson’s Aamir Simms gave the Tigers a 70-67 lead.

Daniels made two free throws with 41 seconds left in overtime to bring the Pack within two, 72-70, but P.J. Hall bounced in a hook as the shot clock expired with 10 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 74-70 lead and NC State could not answer.

Honor led Clemson with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-6 from three-point range.

NC State returns to action Saturday when it hosts Miami inside PNC Arena. The game is scheduled for noon and will be televised on RSN.