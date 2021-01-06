NC Fusion Girls Lacrosse: Registration now OPEN for Summer 2021 Season!

What is NC Fusion Girls Lacrosse?

NC Fusion Girls Lacrosse is an elite club lacrosse program offering top level coaching to high school and middle school players. Our goal is for our players to reach their fullest potential by developing fundamental skills and techniques taught by the best collegiate coaches and players in the Triad. We aim to create positive habits, while challenging each individual player, and pushing them to new heights on the field, and as leaders in our community.

Is NC Fusion Girls Lacrosse for you?

The Club program is for players that are committed to the sport of lacrosse and have the desire to play year-round, or potentially play at the college level. NC Fusion Lacrosse focuses on developing these young women as both lacrosse players and people, offering the highest level of coaching in the area.

Are you new to the sport and not sure if club is for you?

Come to playe evaluations this January and we’ll provide additional options! Rec lacrosse is a great opportunity for players that are interested in gaining lacrosse experience. The goal of Rec is to teach fundamental skills, grow lax IQ, and honor the game of lacrosse. Click here for more information about the PCLA!

Player Evaluations:

Coaches will evaluate players’ stick skills, fitness, and overall athleticism during this 75-minute time slot. Placements will be based on individuals age group and skill level. All new and returning Fusion players must attend!

Date: Sunday, January 31st

Time: Click here to see the times based on graduation years

Location: Proehlific Park 4517 Jessup Grove Rd Greensboro, NC 27410

If you have any questions regarding registration, please contact ldipuorto@ncfusion.org. Please contact dpoulin@ncfusion.org with any further questions about the Girls Lacrosse program.

Happy New Year!

North Carolina Fusion | 336-993-2137