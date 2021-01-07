Elon Announces Pause in Men’s Basketball Activities
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s basketball team has paused all in-season activities due to a positive test within its Tier 1 personnel group, which includes student-athletes, coaches, and support staff. Scheduled games with James Madison for Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10 have been postponed.
Elon Athletics and the Colonial Athletic Association will continue to work to make schedule adjustments and release them as they are made.
