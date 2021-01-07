Game Report on Eastern Guilford-Burlington Williams Boys Basketball from Wednesday:EG Wildcats with very big early season victory
Eastern Guilford boys basketball:
Good conference win 69-45 last night over good Williams team that will definitely get better as the season goes along…
#WildcatWay
