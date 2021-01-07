Game Report on North Davidson-Mount Airy Girls Basketball:Hege with 36 points helps Knights edge Bears
Final:North Davidson 71, Mount Airy 68
North Davidson 13 12 18 28 71 Mount Airy 18 11 17 22 68
North scoring
Emily Hege 36
Courtney McMillian 23
Lettie Micheal 10
Rebekah Minton 2
