Game Report on North Davidson-Mount Airy Girls Basketball:Hege with 36 points helps Knights edge Bears

January 7, 2021

Final:North Davidson 71, Mount Airy 68

North Davidson        13  12  18  28   71
Mount Airy            18  11  17  22   68

North scoring
Emily Hege 36
Courtney McMillian 23
Lettie Micheal 10
Rebekah Minton 2

