Game Report on Southwest Guilford-High Point Central Girls Basketball
Southwest – 78
HP Central – 21
Southwest
Kendall Shaw – 17 pts, 10 steals
Sa’Mya McCullough – 16 pts
Jocelyn Foust – 15 pts, 10 rebs
Ja’Lyn Slade – 11 pts, 4 rebs, 3 steals, 2 assists
Ally Guglielmo – 6 pts, 5 steals, 2 assists, 1 blk
Aja Hairston- 6 pts, 7 rebs, 3 assists, 1 blk
Courtney Taylor – 5 pts, 5 assists, 4 steals
Kelis Miller – 2 pts
HP Central
J. Shannon – 8
K. Cochran – 6
J. Mitchell – 5
E. Nan-Hoe – 2
