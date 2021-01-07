Northwest Guilford tops Page in Metro 4-A Conference Volleyball Tournament
Northwest Guilford improves to (13-1/8-0) with the Vikings win over the Pirates on Wednesday…..
3-0 (W) – Northwest Guilford vs. Page
Played on 1/6/2021 6:30 PM
S1 S2 S3 Wins Page 18 16 18 0 NGHS 25 25 25 3
The Northwest Guilford varsity volleyball team won Wednesday’s home conference match against Page (Greensboro, NC) by a score of 3-0.
