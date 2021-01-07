Page-Smith Games Available Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio
The Page vs. Smith games will be available for you tonight on GreensboroSports Radio…
Page-Smith girls game at 6pm, then followed by the Smith-Page boys game, due up at around 7:30pm…..
Go to www.greensborosportsradio.com and check out the games….
