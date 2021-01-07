UNCG Men get it done on the road at Wofford:Spartans tame Terriers, 84-75, with 9 pts., 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 33 minutes for Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS)

Miller And Allegri Lead UNCG Past Wofford, 84-75

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — With a fierce scowl that could freeze boiling water anchoring his sweat-soaked face, Isaiah Miller resembled a storm rolling over a midwestern farmhouse in helping UNC Greensboro (UNCG) rally for a satisfying 84-75 victory over Wofford in a Southern Conference contest at Jerry A. Richardson Indoor Stadium Wednesday.

The UNCG senior guard had lots of assistance during this triumph.

Junior guard Angelo Allegri swept through the Wofford defense like a cleansing wind, tying a career-high with 19 points. Allegri’s first shot was a harbinger of positive things to come for him and the Spartans – he opened the game with a rare four-point play after he was fouled making one of UNCG’s season-best 11 3-pointers.

Competing with a fury Wofford couldn’t comprehend, Miller unfurled a magnificent performance to cherish. Flirting with his first career triple-double, Miller’s leadership, tenacity, and energy were contagious as UNCG stormed back from an 11-point deficit late in the first half.

As UNCG erased a double-digit deficit to win a game for the third time this season, Miller finished with 15 points and a career-best 13 rebounds. It was his second career double-double. In reducing defenders to bowls of melted ice cream, Miller garnished his performance with eight assists and four steals to raise his career total to 262.

What’s a game without Miller etching his name further into UNCG lore? He moved into fourth place on the UNCG all-time scoring list with a short jumper in the paint at 8:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, passing James Maye, who played for the Spartans from 1999-2003. Miller has 1,578 career points.

This was far from a solo act. The Spartans used the relentless energy from a committee of contributors to hand the Terriers their first home loss.

The Turning Point

Trailing 50-44 with 16 minutes remaining, the Spartans gained control with an 18-5 run in which they scored in thunderous clusters.

Miller started the run with a layup and Allegri concluded the surge by draining a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Spartans a 62-55 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Five different Spartans scored during that stretch.

Defensively, UNCG limited Wofford to 1-of-6 shooting and one turnover during the game-altering burst.

The Spartan wave peaked at 24-10.

Inside the Numbers

*Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) added nine points and made all three of his 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the second half as the Spartans quickly made a 45-35 deficit in the first 15 seconds of the second half disappear.

**Kaleb Hunter finished with eight rebounds and seven points.

***Hayden Koval, who didn’t start the game, supplied a surge of electricity with eight points and two blocked shots.

With 303 career blocks, Koval is tied for 75th overall in college basketball history with Skylar Spence (San Diego State).

****Mohammed Abdulsalam had seven points.

*****UNCG shot 56.3 percent (18-for-32) in the second half.

******After A.J. McGinnis tied the game at 24 on a 3-pointer, capping a 9-0 UNCG run, Wofford scored eight straight points as part of a 17-6 burst.

*******The Spartans ended the first half by scoring five of the last seven points to trail, 43-35.

********This was the 24th time in the last two years that Allegri made multiple 3-pointers in his career.

He finished with four triples to tie his career-high and raise his total as a Spartan to 90

*********Allegri has scored in double figures 15 times in his career.

**********This was Miller’s seventh game this season with at least two steals.

***********Miller has 262 for his career to tie NBA legend, Tim Hardaway, on the all-time steals list.

************Miller has at least one steal in 29 consecutive games.

*************Miller has scored in double figures in 12 straight games and 27 of UNCG’s last 28 contests.

**************This was the 82nd time in his career that Miller hit for double figures.

***************This was the second time this season that UNCG has had 10 players score.

****************Wofford got 25 points from Storm Murphy.

Up Next

UNCG returns home to host Mercer on Saturday, Jan. 9 beginning at 2 p.m.