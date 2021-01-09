Grimsley Whirlies’ DE Tamorye Thompson gets College Scholarship Offer from Eastern Illinois University
Tamorye Thompson(Grimsley High School) has received a football scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University…..
Tamorye Thompson Class of ‘22/All area/All conference/All state
DE/ATH/6’0/225
After a great conversation with @CoachJMann919 I’m blessed to earn my first D1 offer from eastern Illinois university??!! #SackChasers @grimsleyfb @jmrigsbee @DonCallahanIC pic.twitter.com/l8Lbrjdmzg
— Tamorye Thompson (@theTamoryeT) January 5, 2021
