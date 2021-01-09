Grimsley Whirlies’ DE Tamorye Thompson gets College Scholarship Offer from Eastern Illinois University

Posted by Andy Durham on January 9, 2021 at 2:28 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Tamorye Thompson(Grimsley High School) has received a football scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University…..

Tamorye Thompson Class of ‘22/All area/All conference/All state
DE/ATH/6’0/225

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top