High School Basketball Today for 1/9/2021:Greensboro Day School boys and Piedmont Classical School boys both Saturday winners

High School Basketball Today for 1/9/2021

Charlotte Christian School boys at Greensboro Day School(11-4) 3pm…..Final:Greensboro Day School 48, Charlotte Christian 45

GDS(12-4)

Charlotte Christian gave a resilient effort after going down double-digits in Q3, 2023’s Jaydon Young, from Greensboro Day School with (14P) & Bryce Cash (21P) battled throughout. Tyler Lundblade(GDS) hit some important FT’s and scored 13.

Final:Piedmont Classical School boys 70, High Point Christian Academy 61

PCS(13-4)/HPCA(9-3)

Charlotte Christian School girls at Greensboro Day School scheduled for 1:30pm Cancelled