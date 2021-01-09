High School Basketball Today for 1/9/2021:Greensboro Day School boys and Piedmont Classical School boys both Saturday winners
High School Basketball Today for 1/9/2021
Charlotte Christian School boys at Greensboro Day School(11-4) 3pm…..Final:Greensboro Day School 48, Charlotte Christian 45
GDS(12-4)
Charlotte Christian gave a resilient effort after going down double-digits in Q3, 2023’s Jaydon Young, from Greensboro Day School with (14P) & Bryce Cash (21P) battled throughout. Tyler Lundblade(GDS) hit some important FT’s and scored 13.
Final:Piedmont Classical School boys 70, High Point Christian Academy 61
PCS(13-4)/HPCA(9-3)
Charlotte Christian School girls at Greensboro Day School scheduled for 1:30pm Cancelled
