Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Moravian Prep Boys Basketball:Prep was prepared and they make it a long night for SLA Knights

Moravian Prep was unstoppable this game and shot at a high percentage. The Knights battled hard but just couldn’t keep up with Moravian. Will Rhodes led the Knights with 18 points (4-3 pointers) and Nasir Gibbs added 10 points respectively.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL MORAVIAN PREP 32 34 26 29 121 SHINING LIGHT 14 20 6 14 54

MORAVIAN PREP – BJ FREEMAN 29, JOAN GOROSITO 24, CEDRIC PATTERSON 22, RAY BELLAMY 14, REED PENDLETON 9, JACKSON HOLT 9, JAMEY BROOKS 8, ETHAN ENGLISH 4, ELI ELLIS 2

SHINING LIGHT (2-8/1-0) – WILL RHODES 18, NASIR GIBBS 10, T.J. CORBIN 8, CANON ROBERTS 6, NATHAN CARR 4, NICOLAS ESCALANTE 4, EVAN BYNUM 2, CAYDEN MARTIN 2

Courtesy of Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy