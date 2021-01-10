Greyson Collins(Caldwell Academy) helps Greensboro College Men Rip Through Brevard, 92-53

Courtesy of Bryan Jones, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

BREVARD, N.C.—Greyson Collins (Greensboro, N.C./Caldwell Academy) led all scorers with 23 points as Greensboro College Men’s Basketball cruised to a 92-53 victory over Brevard College in a non-conference contest against a USA South Athletic Conference (USA South) Western Division rival Sunday afternoon.

The Pride (2-5) held the Tornados without a field goal in the final 14:16 of the first half where the Pride shot a blistering 51.6% from the field compared to just 17.6% for the Tornados. Collins posted 21 first-half points as Greensboro tore through Brevard with a 38-8 run after the Tornados made their final field goal of the half at the 14:16 mark in the opening period. Both sides traded baskets and free throws in the first ten minutes of the second half with neither side gaining much distance. Brevard began to generate some offense, connecting on nine field goals in the first 10:04 of the second period after only posting three field goals the entire first half. The Pride extended the lead to 38 points three times in the second half before Cameron Williams sunk the final Greensboro field goal with 24 seconds left, stretching their largest lead to 39 points on the way to victory.

Greensboro finished the contest shooting 51.7% from the field while Brevard shot 40.0% on the power of 56.5% second-half shooting. The Pride held the advantage at the foul line, shooting 78.1% (25-of-32) compared to the Tornados’ 51.7% (15-of-29).

The Pride held a decisive advantage in turnovers, forcing 25 Brevard miscues that converted into 35 points. Brevard forced 12 Greensboro turnovers that turned into 15 points for the Tornados. Greensboro held a strong advantage in the paint, 34-16, and out-rebounded Brevard, 36-24. The Pride’s reserves made a large contribution to the contest, overwhelming Brevard’s bench by a 41-19 advantage.

Collins finished the contest shooting five-of-ten from the field and a perfect 11-of-11 from the foul line. The junior added six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Matthew Brown joined Collins in the double-figure scoring category with 12 points on five-of-eight shooting while Zachary Moser came off the bench to post 12 points on five-of-eight shooting in 16 minutes. Keyshawn Dorsey led the Pride on the glass with eight rebounds while scoring six points and dishing out three assists.

L.B. Boyette led Brevard with 12 points on five-of-twelve shooting, representing the lone Tornados’ player in double-figure scoring. Ladji Samoura added eight points.

The Pride still await the official start of USA South play, which is scheduled to begin with their next contest Friday, January 22nd at North Carolina Wesleyan College for a 4:30 p.m. contest.