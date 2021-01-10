NCHSAA Volleyball Championship Brackets Finalized:Northwest Guilford #1 4-A West, Western Guilford #5 3-A West and Southwest Guilford #13 3-A West

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) finalized and released the playoff brackets for the 2020-2021 Volleyball Championships. The tournament will have four classifications of play with five playoff rounds each. All classifications will field 32 teams in the tournament.

Play is scheduled to begin with games at the higher seed through the first four rounds. The schedule is beginning with first round contests on January 12, 2021. Second round is scheduled for January 14, the third round is slated for January 16, and the Regional Finals are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 19th.

The State Championship Matches will be contested on Saturday, January 23rd at Green Level High School in Wake County. Championship schedule is TBA. Due to the Governor’s Executive Orders limiting the size of mass gatherings, spectator attendance is limited for all rounds.

NFHS Network will carry all four championship matches this year. The Network also will have automated video streams of many early round contests from member schools equipped with the NFHS Network’s Pixellot system. Schedules can be reviewed at their website.

The NFHS Network is a subscription-based service. Fans can pay $10.99 per month for a monthly, recurring subscription with the ability to cancel at any time. You can find more information on upcoming events and subscriptions by visiting NFHSNetwork.com.

1A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Falls Lake Academy (8-2) vs. #16 Riverside-Martin (1-8)

#8 East Columbus (2-9) vs. #9 Lakewood (10-4)

#5 Princeton (12-0) vs. #12 East Wake Academy (8-1)

#4 Louisburg (8-2) vs. #13 South Creek (7-5)

#3 Pamlico County (11-1) vs. #14 Neuse Charter (8-3)

#6 Cape Hatteras (5-3) vs. #11 Camden County (10-3)

#7 East Carteret (6-0) vs. #10 Northside-Pinetown (10-2)

#2 Perquimans (14-0) vs. #15 Vance Charter (3-3)

WEST

#1 Mountain Island Charter (14-0) vs. #16 Mount Airy (8-5)

#8 Highland Tech (11-0) vs. #9 Community School of Davidson (12-2)

#5 North Stanly (10-1) vs. #12 Rosman (9-2)

#4 Alleghany (12-2) vs. #13 Gray Stone Day (7-3)

#3 Bishop McGuinness (12-1) vs. #14 Christ the King (9-3)

#6 Blue Ridge (10-0) vs. #11 Uwharrie Charter (9-1)

#7 Murphy (13-0) vs. #10 Lincoln Charter (10-3)

#2 Cornerstone Charter (12-0) vs. #15 East Surry (8-1)

2A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Wheatmore (12-0) vs. #16 Durham School of the Arts (6-2)

#8 Goldsboro (13-0) vs. #9 McMichael (13-1)

#5 Currituck County (9-2) vs. #12 Whiteville (11-1)

#4 Carrboro (10-0) vs. #13 Ayden-Grifton (7-3)

#3 North Lenoir (9-0) vs. #14 Randleman (9-3)

#6 South Granville (10-3) vs. #11 East Duplin (10-3)

#7 St. Pauls (10-2) vs. #10 Croatan (11-0)

#2 Farmville Central (12-1) vs. #15 Midway (9-3)

WEST

#1 R-S Central (12-0) vs. #16 Mount Pleasant (9-4)

#8 Fred T. Foard (14-0) vs. #9 Owen (6-5)

#5 West Stokes (13-0) vs. #12 Oak Grove (9-3)

#4 East Lincoln (10-1) vs. #13 Patton (12-2)

#3 West Wilkes (14-0) vs. #14 Maiden (11-3)

#6 Hendersonville (10-2) vs. #11 Surry Central (10-3)

#7 South Rowan (14-1) vs. #10 South Point (10-2)

#2 West Stanly (9-0) vs. #15 Central Davidson (9-5)

3A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 D.H. Conley (11-1) vs. #16 Terry Sanford (9-2)

#8 Cedar Ridge (8-0)vs. #9 Union Pines (9-2)

#5 Southern Alamance (10-1) vs. #12 Chapel Hill (12-2)

#4 New Hanover (7-5) vs. #13 Harnett Central (8-3)

#3 Clayton (11-0) vs. #14 West Carteret (11-2)

#6 Person (12-2) vs. #11 Southwestern Randolph (11-1)

#7 Jacksonville (11-1) vs. #10 Hunt (10-1)

#2 Gray’s Creek (13-0) vs. #15 J.H. Rose (10-2)

WEST

#1 Watauga (10-1) vs. #16 North Henderson (10-3)

#8 Concord (7-4) vs. #9 West Henderson (9-1)

#5 Western Guilford (13-0) vs. #12 Hickory (9-3)

#4 Cox Mill (14-0) vs. #13 Southwestern Guilford (8-6)

#3 North Iredell (12-0) vs. #14 Weddington (10-4)

#6 Kings Mountain (11-1) vs. #11 Marvin Ridge (10-3)

#7 T.C. Roberson (13-1) vs. #10 Crest (9-2)

#2 Sun Valley (11-1) vs. #15 South Iredell (9-4)

4A VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS

EAST

#1 Pinecrest (14-0) vs. #16 Ashley (9-2)

#8 Broughton (8-3) vs. #9 Holly Springs (11-2)

#5 South Central (8-4) vs. #12 Heritage (9-2)

#4 Hoggard (9-1) vs. #13 Jack Britt (7-5)

#3 South View (7-5) vs. #14 Millbrook (9-4)

#6 Corinth Holders (11-1) vs. #11 Laney (10-4)

#7 Cardinal Gibbons (12-0) vs. #10 Scotland (12-0)

#2 Apex Friendship (13-0) vs. #15 Wake Forest (6-4)

WEST

#1 Northwest Guilford (14-1) vs. #16 Mallard Creek (10-3)

#8 Ardrey Kell (11-3) vs. #9 Porter Ridge (11-3)

#5 Providence (14-0) vs. #12 Jordan (7-2)

#4 McDowell (7-4) vs. #13 Butler (10-4)

#3 Reagan (13-0) vs. #14 Berry Academy (7-4)

#6 Myers Park (14-0) vs. #11 Lake Norman (13-1)

#7 Hough (13-1) vs. #10 Green Level (8-2)

#2 Green Hope (10-0) vs. #15 Davie (9-3)

from James Alveron media director with the NCHSAA