Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/11-1/16/2021:Volleyball, Basketball and Cross Country this week
Monday, January 11
6:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball East Forsyth High School Home
Tuesday, January 12
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball OPEN NCHSAA 4A State Tournament Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Salisbury High School 1 Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Salisbury High School 1 Away
6:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Salisbury High School 1 Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Basketball Salisbury High School 1 Away
Wednesday, January 13
No events scheduled
Thursday, January 14
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball OPEN NCHSAA 4A State Tournament Home
Friday, January 15
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Bethany Community MS Away
6:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Mount Airy High School Home
7:30 PM Girls Varsity Basketball Mount Airy High School Home
Saturday, January 16
TBA Boys Varsity Basketball Southeast Guilford High School Home
TBA Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Southeast Guilford High School Home
TBA Girls Varsity Basketball Southeast Guilford High School Home
TBA Girls Varsity Volleyball OPEN NCHSAA 4A State Tournament Home
TBA Coed Varsity Cross Country OPEN NCHSAA 4A Midwest Regionals Away
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.