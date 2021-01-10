UNCG Men’s Basketball falls to Wofford in a tight Defensive Battle on Saturday night in the Greensboro Coliseum

from www.uncgspartans.com:

UNCG Falls To Wofford In Defensive Battle

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) men’s basketball team dropped a hard-fought, 48-45, decision to visiting Wofford in a Southern Conference slugfest at the Greensboro Coliseum Saturday night.

Isaiah Miller and Hayden Koval led the Spartans with 10 points each. Miller added nine rebounds and four assists. Keyshaun Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) contributed seven points and had three steals. Meanwhile, Angelo Allegri had a career best eight rebounds.

The Spartans had a chance to force overtime, but an off-balanced 3-point shot attempt hit off the front of the rim as time expired.

Storm Murphy scored 15 of his game-high 18 points after intermission as the Terriers outscored UNCG, 33-29, in the second half. Sam Godwin added 10 points as Wofford and UNCG split the season series for the second consecutive year with each team trading home court victories.

Godwin scored four points in the final 90 seconds. Both of his baskets occurred off of offensive rebounds. His first putback gave Wofford the lead for good, 44-43. His second basket extended the Terriers lead to three points with under 10 seconds remaining.

UNCG led, 43-42, following Koval’s two-handed dunk with 2 minutes, 31 seconds remaining.

The loss spoiled a sterling defensive performance for the Spartans.

Records

Wofford 6-4 overall, 3-1 SoCon

UNCG 6-5, 1-2