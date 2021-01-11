Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen looking to become among the highest paid QB’s in the NFL

from Erin Walsh, at www.yardbarker.com:

Josh Allen is going to be a Buffalo Bill for a very long time. At least, the franchise hopes so.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo is expected to approach Allen’s representation about a “massive” contract extension this offseason.

Allen currently has two years remaining on his four-year, $21 million rookie deal. After a breakout year in 2020, it’s no surprise the Bills want to lock him up for the future.

Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is currently the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback at $45 million per season. Deshaun Watson ($39 million) and Russell Wilson ($35 million) are also among the highest-paid.

