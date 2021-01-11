Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen looking to become among the highest paid QB’s in the NFL
from Erin Walsh, at www.yardbarker.com:
Josh Allen is going to be a Buffalo Bill for a very long time. At least, the franchise hopes so.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo is expected to approach Allen’s representation about a “massive” contract extension this offseason.
Allen currently has two years remaining on his four-year, $21 million rookie deal. After a breakout year in 2020, it’s no surprise the Bills want to lock him up for the future.
Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes is currently the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback at $45 million per season. Deshaun Watson ($39 million) and Russell Wilson ($35 million) are also among the highest-paid.
Read more from Erin Walsh, at YardBarker, when you CLICK HERE…..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.