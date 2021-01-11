Game Report on Dudley-Page Girls Basketball:Final Night of Big Four Games(Dudley goes Big in the Second and Third Quarters)

Final:Dudley 62, Page 35

Dudley 11 21 21 9- 62 Page- 12 7 10 6- 35

Dudley (2-0) Mariah Frazier 14, Quinzia Fulmore 12, Diamond Monroe 9, M. Wooten 9, A. Underwood 9, C.Powe 5, Z. Howie 4,

Page (1-1) Reagan Maynard 8, Hattie Sloyan 7, Candice Williams 7, Anna Schmedes 4, Kirah Lineberry 4, Meredith Fennie 3, Ellie Jones 2

Page is at Uwharrie Charter on Tuesday and hosts Dudley in a rematch at the Mac at 6:00 on Friday.

Courtesy of Page head coach, Ed Johnson

