Game Report on Northern Guilford-McMichael Boys Basketball:Whitley, Hodge, Elliot, Helms and Griffith all find the hole for 10 or more points for ‘Hawks

Varsity Boys Basketball Final:Northern Guilford 83, McMichael 67 

Northern:  26,29,18,10=83
McMichael: 12,16,19,20=67

Northern
N Whitley: 21
N Hodge: 17
M Elliot: 16
J Helms: 14
O Griffith: 10
B Vail: 4
S Emerick: 1

McMichael
M Wright: 27
M Lyons: 13
C Joyce: 6
B Rhodes: 5
P Wyatt: 5
J Dunn: 4
B Elrod: 3
J Carter: 2
J Wilfong: 2

Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball….

