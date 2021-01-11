Game Report on Northern Guilford-McMichael Boys Basketball:Whitley, Hodge, Elliot, Helms and Griffith all find the hole for 10 or more points for ‘Hawks
Varsity Boys Basketball Final:Northern Guilford 83, McMichael 67
Northern: 26,29,18,10=83 McMichael: 12,16,19,20=67
Northern
N Whitley: 21
N Hodge: 17
M Elliot: 16
J Helms: 14
O Griffith: 10
B Vail: 4
S Emerick: 1
McMichael
M Wright: 27
M Lyons: 13
C Joyce: 6
B Rhodes: 5
P Wyatt: 5
J Dunn: 4
B Elrod: 3
J Carter: 2
J Wilfong: 2
Courtesy of Olivia Rollins, with Northern Guilford boys basketball….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.