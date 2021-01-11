High School Basketball Tonight with Dudley vs. Page, boys and girls, on GreensboroSports Radio:Girls at 6pm/Boys at 7:30pm and part of Big Four Games at Dudley HS

We will have High School Basketball Tonight, with Dudley vs. Page, boys and girls, on GreensboroSports Radio….We will broadcast the Dudley vs. Page girls game at 6pm, and then come back on with the Dudley vs. Page boys game, at around 7:30pm….

Both games LIVE and at no charge to listen, so follow the games tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….

Also at Dudley, and part of the Big Four games today, will be the Grimsley vs. Smith girls, at 4:30pm….

High School basketball games tonight, and be sure to tune in at 6pm, to GreensboroSports Radio….

++++++++++Also tonight we have McMichael at Northern Guilford….girls at 5:30/boys at 7pm…..++++++++++