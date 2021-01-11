Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 1/11-1/16/2021:Basketball and Dead Period for Out of Season Sports this week
01/11/21 Monday Athletes V Men & Women’s H TBA OPEN Athletic Dead Period for out of season sports
01/12/21 Tuesday Athletes V Men & Women’s H TBA OPEN Athletic Dead Period for out of season sports
01/13/21 Wednesday Athletes V Men & Women’s H TBA OPEN Athletic Dead Period for out of season sports
01/13/21 Wednesday Basketball JV Men’s H 4:30 PM Southern Alamance HS
01/13/21 Wednesday Basketball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Gymnasium
01/13/21 Wednesday Basketball V Men’s H 7:30 PM Southern Alamance HS SE Gymnasium
01/14/21 Thursday Athletes V Men & Women’s H TBA OPEN Athletic Dead Period for out of season sports
01/15/21 Friday Athletes V Men & Women’s H TBA OPEN Athletic Dead Period for out of season sports
01/15/21 Friday Basketball JV Men’s A 4:30 PM Eastern Guilford High School
01/15/21 Friday Basketball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford High School
01/15/21 Friday Basketball V Men’s A 7:30 PM Eastern Guilford High School
01/16/21 Saturday Basketball V Men’s A TBA Northwest Guilford High School Northwest Guilford
01/16/21 Saturday Basketball V Women’s A TBA Northwest Guilford High School Northwest Guilford
01/16/21 Saturday Basketball JV Men’s A 6:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
